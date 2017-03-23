Deal reached in Indiana homicide case of body in suitcase
A man accused of killing an Indiana woman nearly two years ago has entered a guilty plea after striking a deal with prosecutors. The Star Press reports Anthony Emerson Dailey pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter as part of an agreement that calls for him to receive a 25-year prison term.
