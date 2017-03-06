Dead child had meth in system, authorities say

Chad Allen Kraemer, top left, Robin Lee Kraemer, bottom right, Hubert A. Kraemer, bottom left, and Sarah Beth Travioli, top right, were all arrested for neglect charges after the death of 9-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner. The house in Indiana's rural Vigo County, where four people were arrested after the death of 9-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.