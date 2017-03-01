Date set for arguments in T.J. Smith case
An April 12 date has been set for arguments in the appeal of a former Putnam County Sheriff's Deputy convicted of police brutality. Arguments in the case of Terry Joe Smith will be heard in the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|11 min
|Just Saying
|19
|40-60 in Verve brawl
|49 min
|AntiTrunp
|41
|Sycamore Basketball
|53 min
|iloveblackyogapants
|9
|HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!!
|54 min
|Believe Anything
|71
|Adrian chalos
|1 hr
|now you know
|4
|Logan Cooper?
|1 hr
|CuriousCoWorker
|1
|City to retirees: Checks are in the mail
|1 hr
|Cracken
|17
|Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|terrible
|25
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Sayitlikeitis
|1,913
|Mayor gets redevelopment $
|6 hr
|Just a thought
|31
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC