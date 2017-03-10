Crime Stoppers: Terre Haute man wanted for strangulation and domestic battery
Vigo County Court records show Kevin W. Hayes is wanted for strangulation, domestic battery, intimidation and another charge of domestic battery. Hayes is described as a 27 year-old-white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
