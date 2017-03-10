Crime Stoppers: Terre Haute man wante...

Crime Stoppers: Terre Haute man wanted for strangulation and domestic battery

13 hrs ago Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

Vigo County Court records show Kevin W. Hayes is wanted for strangulation, domestic battery, intimidation and another charge of domestic battery. Hayes is described as a 27 year-old-white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Terre Haute, IN

