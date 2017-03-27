Crayola boots dandelion for bluish cr...

Crayola boots dandelion for bluish crayon yet to be named

Crayola announced Friday, National Crayon Day, that it's replacing the color dandelion in its 24-pack with a crayon in "the blue family."

