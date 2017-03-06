Cracker barrel session set for Saturday
A legislative cracker barrel session is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets in Terre Haute. The cracker barrel sessions, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Vigo County, give residents the chance to hear updates from their state lawmakers and ask the legislators questions.
