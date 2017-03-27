Court Agreement Sets Timeline For New Vigo County JailTuesday, March...
The 30-month time line is part of a joint stipulation agreed to Monday as part of a resolution to a federal lawsuit filed by an inmate that claims chronic overcrowding and unconstitutional violations of inmate's rights. The agreement calls for the county jail to be completed with all equipment and furnishing installed, and staff trained and ready for occupation Oct. 1, 2019.
|
