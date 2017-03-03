Colts will hold training camp at 56th Street complex in Indianapolis
There are 1 comment on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 14 hrs ago, titled Colts will hold training camp at 56th Street complex in Indianapolis. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:
Breaking from a three-decade tradition, the team will hold its summer training camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on West 56th Street for the first time in team history. Practices will be closed to the public, but the Colts will have two open practices at alternate sites this off season.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
|
#1 24 min ago
Who cares?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second arrest made in Feb. 8 armed robbery
|13 min
|JaRon
|4
|Jeff Taylor (Nov '11)
|16 min
|Yes You
|68
|HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!!
|21 min
|Shaniqua
|72
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|29 min
|Justice Caller
|49
|40-60 in Verve brawl
|29 min
|Shaniqua
|45
|Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16)
|32 min
|Casey
|27
|freemasons
|35 min
|Ronnie
|9
|City to retirees: Checks are in the mail
|12 hr
|Iknowthings
|23
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|goad teef
|1,915
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC