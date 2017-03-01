City to retirees: Checks are in the mail

City to retirees: Checks are in the mail

There are 5 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled City to retirees: Checks are in the mail. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

While current Terre Haute city employees will be paid on time Friday, dozens of retired public safety workers did not receive their pension checks Tuesday as they normally do at the end of the month. Retired police Chief Ray Watts attended Tuesday's special City Council meeting where a $5 million internal loan from redevelopment funds was approved.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
ugh

Winchester, KY

#1 9 hrs ago
So, Duke "didn't know" if he could make payroll or not without council approved to raid redevelopment money. But he was holding pension checks until after his emergency council meeting, because he knew there wasn't enough cash to cover those payments without the redevelopment money.

This mayor is incapable of being transparent, and unable to tell the truth. What other bad fiscal news is he trying to hide?

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Desperate

Terre Haute, IN

#2 6 hrs ago
What a piece of poop. Stand at the mic and play all nice Tuesday, knowing retirees who depend on their checks, weren't paid.
What is wrong with this guy.
And the council sits there like bobble-head dolls, believing he will be more honest and upfront going forward.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
City employee

Terre Haute, IN

#3 5 hrs ago
Desperate wrote:
What a piece of poop. Stand at the mic and play all nice Tuesday, knowing retirees who depend on their checks, weren't paid.
What is wrong with this guy.
And the council sits there like bobble-head dolls, believing he will be more honest and upfront going forward.
City retirees would not have checks in the mail if it wasn't for that council. City employees would not be paid either. I will remember who voted against us getting paid.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ISU Faculty

United States

#4 5 hrs ago
City employee wrote:
<quoted text>

City retirees would not have checks in the mail if it wasn't for that council. City employees would not be paid either. I will remember who voted against us getting paid.
Do you really think you are the only retiree in this town to have a check come in late or not at all? Tell it to some elderly people that worked hard all of their lives and live off Social Security and Medicare alone! Be thankful that you had a job that took care of you in retirement.

As far as those council people that voted the monies down, thank Heavens they see the big picture in this fiscal saga!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke defender

United States

#5 4 hrs ago
Thank goodness we have a mayor who protects city employees and taxpayers!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bubble butttss 38 min Sir Mix A Lot 1
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 1 hr Concerned Citizen 1,911
Planet Fitness 1 hr shes easy 17
Burke Lost 2 hr JoeBlow 2
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... 3 hr 25or6to4 1
Any hung dudes in TH (Feb '13) 3 hr Curiousfemale 53
Mayor gets redevelopment $ 3 hr paydayloan 27
Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16) 6 hr Cletus 24
40-60 in Verve brawl 6 hr Cletus 32
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC