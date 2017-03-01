City to retirees: Checks are in the mail
There are 5 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled City to retirees: Checks are in the mail. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
While current Terre Haute city employees will be paid on time Friday, dozens of retired public safety workers did not receive their pension checks Tuesday as they normally do at the end of the month. Retired police Chief Ray Watts attended Tuesday's special City Council meeting where a $5 million internal loan from redevelopment funds was approved.
#1 9 hrs ago
So, Duke "didn't know" if he could make payroll or not without council approved to raid redevelopment money. But he was holding pension checks until after his emergency council meeting, because he knew there wasn't enough cash to cover those payments without the redevelopment money.
This mayor is incapable of being transparent, and unable to tell the truth. What other bad fiscal news is he trying to hide?
#2 6 hrs ago
What a piece of poop. Stand at the mic and play all nice Tuesday, knowing retirees who depend on their checks, weren't paid.
What is wrong with this guy.
And the council sits there like bobble-head dolls, believing he will be more honest and upfront going forward.
#3 5 hrs ago
City retirees would not have checks in the mail if it wasn't for that council. City employees would not be paid either. I will remember who voted against us getting paid.
United States
#4 5 hrs ago
Do you really think you are the only retiree in this town to have a check come in late or not at all? Tell it to some elderly people that worked hard all of their lives and live off Social Security and Medicare alone! Be thankful that you had a job that took care of you in retirement.
As far as those council people that voted the monies down, thank Heavens they see the big picture in this fiscal saga!
United States
#5 4 hrs ago
Thank goodness we have a mayor who protects city employees and taxpayers!
Title
