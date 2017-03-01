City Council steps up scrutiny of fin...

City Council steps up scrutiny of finances

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Mayor Duke Bennett has used a variety of borrowing options in recent years to keep Terre Haute afloat, and the City Council is showing increased scrutiny of his actions. Members are demonstrating more than a little reluctance to continue the practice of short-term loans to meet cash flow needs and are imposing tighter restrictions where they can.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany Feeney? 3 min Pathetic 10
There's to many dope sick people on topix! 29 min HUH 14
How Does A Person Know If They Have Head Lice? 33 min Scratchy 1
My Dog Can Talk! 35 min MyDogTalks 1
I smell poop (May '14) 2 hr DiscustedInTerreH... 6
Duke Energy Thugs 2 hr sugarnspice 53
News On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant... 3 hr Nope 59
Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16) 3 hr Lynnie 29
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 3 hr Isu 1,918
40-60 in Verve brawl 5 hr I Know 49
News City to retirees: Checks are in the mail 14 hr Citizen Raising Cain 25
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,312 • Total comments across all topics: 279,317,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC