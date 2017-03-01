City Council steps up scrutiny of finances
Mayor Duke Bennett has used a variety of borrowing options in recent years to keep Terre Haute afloat, and the City Council is showing increased scrutiny of his actions. Members are demonstrating more than a little reluctance to continue the practice of short-term loans to meet cash flow needs and are imposing tighter restrictions where they can.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany Feeney?
|3 min
|Pathetic
|10
|There's to many dope sick people on topix!
|29 min
|HUH
|14
|How Does A Person Know If They Have Head Lice?
|33 min
|Scratchy
|1
|My Dog Can Talk!
|35 min
|MyDogTalks
|1
|I smell poop (May '14)
|2 hr
|DiscustedInTerreH...
|6
|Duke Energy Thugs
|2 hr
|sugarnspice
|53
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|3 hr
|Nope
|59
|Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|Lynnie
|29
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Isu
|1,918
|40-60 in Verve brawl
|5 hr
|I Know
|49
|
|City to retirees: Checks are in the mail
|14 hr
|Citizen Raising Cain
|25
