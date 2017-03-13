Chemical reaction forces evacuation o...

Chemical reaction forces evacuation of South Bend plant

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Firefighters say a chemical reaction that forced the evacuation of a South Bend adhesives plant didn't produce toxic smoke. The South Bend Fire Department was called Wednesday night to Royal Adhesives & Sealants following reports that an apparent explosion and chemical reaction was producing smoke inside the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police and Fire Depts keep posting trash on her... 22 min Perry Mason 1
Union Hospital Lawsuit 46 min Steve Holman 1
who want to play twister (Jan '12) 1 hr Lesbian trap mans... 6
Thomas Fennell 1 hr Heyy 1
Mary Page up to no good 2 hr Matt Foley 16
Let the chickens hit the floor (May '14) 3 hr Hot air ballon 5
I stuck my toe in some mushy on the ground (Jul '14) 3 hr Mammoth 6
Teepee tavern (Sep '15) 3 hr lol 53
Sycamore Basketball 7 hr Jimmy 27
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC