Charges won't be filed in rape case

Mitchell Brayfield, 20, of Merrillville, was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of rape, a Level 3 felony, after a fellow student told police that Brayfield attacked her Feb. 14 at her apartment. "After further investigation, we received conflicting versions, and in our opinion we didn't think we'd be able to carry the burden of proof," Modesitt said.

