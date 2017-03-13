Charges won't be filed in rape case
Mitchell Brayfield, 20, of Merrillville, was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of rape, a Level 3 felony, after a fellow student told police that Brayfield attacked her Feb. 14 at her apartment. "After further investigation, we received conflicting versions, and in our opinion we didn't think we'd be able to carry the burden of proof," Modesitt said.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teepee tavern (Sep '15)
|4 min
|Straight guy
|42
|Two Bars Now Deemed Violent.
|4 min
|Bar Guru
|1
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|5 min
|Justice
|1,931
|who is hung in terre haute? (May '13)
|6 min
|Straight guy
|74
|Ryan Beck
|11 min
|chaundra
|13
|How to hide from Leprechauns (Mar '15)
|20 min
|Fiona
|5
|How do you tell someone their baby needs deoder... (Jun '14)
|23 min
|Veeeee
|16
|Ketner Electric on Lafayette Ave (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|light bright
|43
|DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL!
|14 hr
|Cordial cherry
|28
