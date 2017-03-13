Brazil woman arrested on drug charges

Brazil woman arrested on drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana State Police arrested a Brazil woman Tuesday on drug charges after an investigation at a house at 502 S. Alabama St. Terry Lynn Coffin, 50, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. Troopers with ISP's meth suppression unit found suspected methamphetamine inside the house along with about 30 illicit prescription pills, and other items according to a news release from Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jay Cruz Mix FM 6 min Midwest Hoe 9
Mary Page up to no good 8 min Jimnasty 6
Ketner Electric on Lafayette Ave (Oct '10) 19 min Bobbybouche 48
Jensen Joy 21 min Bobbybouche 6
Terre Haute's worst fathers...annnd go! 24 min Bobbybouche 2
Moving to Terre Haute 37 min yes 2
Can a person get addicted to marijuana? 57 min Pimpin in a Doubl... 3
Start calling out the drug dealers and clean up... (Mar '15) 1 hr Sayitisntso 141
Sycamore Basketball 10 hr isu 22
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 10 hr marie 1,934
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC