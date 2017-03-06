Boy, 4, becomes 3rd to die from India...

Boy, 4, becomes 3rd to die from Indianapolis house fire

8 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indianapolis firefighters say a 4-year-old boy has died from injuries he sustained in a house fire that earlier killed his grandfather and another family member. They said Tuesday that Cayden Yates died the day before at an Indianapolis hospital after having been injured in the fire on the city's south side.

