Bond reduction allowed for mother in child-death case
A reduction in bond has been allowed for a Vigo County mother accused in the alleged neglect death of her disabled daughter. Tiffany Daugherty, 33, appeared Friday morning in Vigo Superior Court 1, where Judge John Roach agreed to allow 10 percent of a $75,000 bond to be posted.
