Authorities: 1 wounded in Indiana officer-involved shooting
TV reports Indiana State Police say at least one Muncie Police Department officer fired shots at a male early Friday in Muncie. Police say the wounded person was taken to a hospital and TV station WRTV reports he's expected to survive.
