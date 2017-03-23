Authorities: 1 wounded in Indiana off...

Authorities: 1 wounded in Indiana officer-involved shooting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

TV reports Indiana State Police say at least one Muncie Police Department officer fired shots at a male early Friday in Muncie. Police say the wounded person was taken to a hospital and TV station WRTV reports he's expected to survive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The art of the gentleman. 45 min Foodnut105 1
Good work ethics, how do we return to them? 49 min Foodnut105 1
gas station on 63 serves food off the floor to ... 1 hr Foodnut105 50
The Truth About Jiffy/Marathon Gas Stations 1 hr drugdealerz 3
My husband is my best friend 1 hr Mmmm 3
Girls 1 hr Tyler213 12
Can A Nun Have Children? 1 hr Creative 2
Meth dealers 1 hr Kasey Ann 30
Judy Anderson needs to go 3 hr Tavia 29
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,426 • Total comments across all topics: 279,796,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC