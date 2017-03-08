August trial date set in child-death case
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaCharged with neglect: Brian Moseman, 33, and Tiffany Daugherty, 27, are led from the county jail to Vigo Superior Court 1 in the Vigo County Courthouse on Wednesday, where they were read five neglect charges against them. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaCharged with neglect: Brian Moseman, 33, and Tiffany Daugherty, 27, are led from the county jail to Vigo Superior Court 1 in the Vigo County Courthouse on Wednesday, where they were read five neglect charges against them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casey kraemers a thot
|57 min
|Alan
|2
|There's to many dope sick people on topix!
|57 min
|Donald
|25
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|1 hr
|justahoosier
|203
|People Who Are Getting Food Stamps Should Be Dr...
|1 hr
|justahoosier
|10
|what is going on at Union Hospital (Oct '13)
|2 hr
|Kong
|16
|Dunkin Donuts
|3 hr
|Peter
|26
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|1,922
|DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL!
|4 hr
|DorsettDeal2
|9
|New schools for Vigo County?!
|7 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|45
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC