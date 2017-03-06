Arrest made in convenience store robbery

An Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection with a Monday morning robbery at the Jiffy Mini-Mart, 1900 Margaret Ave. After an investigation, detectives with the Terre Haute Police Department violent crimes unit arrested Antonio K. Smith, 30, on Tuesday for armed robbery. He was to have appeared in Vigo Superior Court Div.

