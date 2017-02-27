Alleged Sneaker Thief Tries To Flee Trooper On Bike
There are 1 comment on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from 8 hrs ago, titled Alleged Sneaker Thief Tries To Flee Trooper On Bike. In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:
Monday morning a little after 10 a.m. an off-duty ISP Trooper was shopping at a store at US 41 and Springhill Road, when an employee told the officer of a suspected shoplifter. The suspect later identified as 27 year old Robert Doss of Terre Haute, allegedly had taken two pair of shoes and then left the store.
#1 6 hrs ago
Did he have his Obama phone?
