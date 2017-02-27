Alleged Sneaker Thief Tries To Flee T...

Alleged Sneaker Thief Tries To Flee Trooper On Bike

There are 1 comment on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from 8 hrs ago, titled Alleged Sneaker Thief Tries To Flee Trooper On Bike. In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:

Monday morning a little after 10 a.m. an off-duty ISP Trooper was shopping at a store at US 41 and Springhill Road, when an employee told the officer of a suspected shoplifter. The suspect later identified as 27 year old Robert Doss of Terre Haute, allegedly had taken two pair of shoes and then left the store.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Terry

Terre Haute, IN

#1 6 hrs ago
Did he have his Obama phone?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor gets redevelopment $ 4 min For Real 15
Shelbie 9 min Sheisajoke 16
Curtis Debaun is as stupid as Duke. 10 min neighbor 25
Nasty AÃ—s ANGEL SLUDER & jensen joy 12 min Chip 10
Marine Corp League Mgr (Mar '15) 13 min PFC 28
Why was Susan Mardis on a 3 day administrative ... (Jul '15) 47 min Deacon Jones 99
The art of the con 1 hr Citizen Raising Cain 1
40-60 in Verve brawl 1 hr Really 24
felon could coach your son (Feb '09) 17 hr Mine 131
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Tue Tee Time 1,910
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC