Additional charges filed after shooting

Additional charges filed after shooting

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Additional charges have been levied against a man in connection with a fight and gunfire in Terre Haute early Sunday morning, court documents reveal. Devon Todd, 25, of Terre Haute, was arrested Monday and has since been charged with six felonies and two Class A Misdemeanors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant... 11 min FJL 43
Shyann Samm 35 min Geeze 5
Who is solid? 1 hr Almight 4
Greg lansing 1 hr the Coach 2
Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16) 2 hr Xxx 26
Obama Is A P.O.S !!! 2 hr Facts - try them 2
freemasons 3 hr GiddyUp 6
News City to retirees: Checks are in the mail 3 hr Iknowthings 23
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 5 hr goad teef 1,915
40-60 in Verve brawl 6 hr Ronnie 43
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC