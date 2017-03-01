Additional charges filed after shooting
Additional charges have been levied against a man in connection with a fight and gunfire in Terre Haute early Sunday morning, court documents reveal. Devon Todd, 25, of Terre Haute, was arrested Monday and has since been charged with six felonies and two Class A Misdemeanors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|11 min
|FJL
|43
|Shyann Samm
|35 min
|Geeze
|5
|Who is solid?
|1 hr
|Almight
|4
|Greg lansing
|1 hr
|the Coach
|2
|Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|Xxx
|26
|Obama Is A P.O.S !!!
|2 hr
|Facts - try them
|2
|freemasons
|3 hr
|GiddyUp
|6
|City to retirees: Checks are in the mail
|3 hr
|Iknowthings
|23
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|goad teef
|1,915
|40-60 in Verve brawl
|6 hr
|Ronnie
|43
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC