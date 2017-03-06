a oeArrest is not the answer.a Officers in crisis intervention training...
Terre Haute Police Department Detective Troy Pesavento says, "I would consider this something that all police officers in the United States would have to do." Law enforcement officials like Pesavento get the chance to sharpen current skills and gather new resources to handle residents with mental illnesses.
