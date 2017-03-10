10 Things to Know for Wednesday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, March 29. After 44 years of ups and downs with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May will send a letter to the European Council formally triggering a two-year countdown to the final split. Schools including the University of Central Florida have admitted a large number of Iranian graduate students and losing them would be a blow to science programs, AP finds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Party mom's pawning kids on grandparents (Jun '13)
|3 min
|System is screwed
|26
|Mike Holton arrested AGAIN
|7 min
|System is screwed
|5
|New jail, county council.
|2 hr
|being Frank
|7
|IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital
|3 hr
|Yvonne
|39
|What the h. Is going on at free birds?
|3 hr
|Dick Chaney
|3
|My guts smell like dead skunks
|3 hr
|Who who who
|19
|MethWomen
|4 hr
|AllSeeingEye69
|5
|Dying Bars in Terre Haute but surrounding small...
|6 hr
|Bob
|19
|Firemen pay
|7 hr
|Who cares
|45
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|curious
|1,950
|
|Megan Combs
|12 hr
|Hideyokids
|41
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC