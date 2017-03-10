10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, March 7. With Republicans now controlling the White House and Congress, the bill would drive government policy down routes long advocated by conservatives. In a series of exclusive interviews with the AP, Casey Anthony - the Florida woman acquitted in 2011 of killing her toddler - says the last time she saw 2-year-old Caylee she "believed that she was alive and that she was going to be OK."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.