10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, March 20. Thirteen months after Justice Antonin Scalia's death created a vacancy on the high court, testimony gets underway for the highly credentialed conservative judge, Neil Gorsuch. A congressional inquiry into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election moves into the open with a hearing featuring FBI Director James Comey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.