10 Things to Know for Friday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, March 24. GOP House leaders seemed to be calculating that at crunch time, they could coax enough dissidents to pass the bill that aims to repeal and replace Obamacare. Advocates say the pipeline will improve U.S. energy security and create jobs, while opponents contend the jobs will be minimal and short-lived, and the project threatens the environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman accused of sexual misconduct with minor, ...
|2 min
|Honest_nurse
|21
|lay offs for fire and police depts
|6 min
|Big daddy
|7
|poor service from waitress at davids 63 cafe
|8 min
|Abc
|14
|worst grandma's in terre haute
|9 min
|Yep
|16
|3 Johnson Women
|12 min
|Willian
|2
|Get threads deleted LOL
|43 min
|Notmine12
|14
|Geoffrey Miller is a Thief
|49 min
|Sickening
|1
|gas station on 63 serves food off the floor to ...
|9 hr
|Mr Manager
|56
|Judy Anderson needs to go
|12 hr
|Frank
|32
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC