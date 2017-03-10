10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, March 24. GOP House leaders seemed to be calculating that at crunch time, they could coax enough dissidents to pass the bill that aims to repeal and replace Obamacare. Advocates say the pipeline will improve U.S. energy security and create jobs, while opponents contend the jobs will be minimal and short-lived, and the project threatens the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.