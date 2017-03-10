10 Things to Know for Friday

10 Things to Know for Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, March 24. GOP House leaders seemed to be calculating that at crunch time, they could coax enough dissidents to pass the bill that aims to repeal and replace Obamacare. Advocates say the pipeline will improve U.S. energy security and create jobs, while opponents contend the jobs will be minimal and short-lived, and the project threatens the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman accused of sexual misconduct with minor, ... 2 min Honest_nurse 21
lay offs for fire and police depts 6 min Big daddy 7
poor service from waitress at davids 63 cafe 8 min Abc 14
worst grandma's in terre haute 9 min Yep 16
3 Johnson Women 12 min Willian 2
Get threads deleted LOL 43 min Notmine12 14
Geoffrey Miller is a Thief 49 min Sickening 1
gas station on 63 serves food off the floor to ... 9 hr Mr Manager 56
Judy Anderson needs to go 12 hr Frank 32
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,487 • Total comments across all topics: 279,828,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC