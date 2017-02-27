Women Who Care boosts assistance for violence, sexual assault victims
Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggRepresentatives of 100+ Women Who Care presented $15,000 to the Council on Domestic Abuse of Terre Haute to support the expansion of CODA's emergency shelter, legal advocacy and education programs of the non-profit organization. Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggRepresentatives of 100+ Women Who Care presented $15,000 to the Council on Domestic Abuse of Terre Haute to support the expansion of CODA's emergency shelter, legal advocacy and education programs of the non-profit organization.
