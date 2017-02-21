Woman kills man fighting with Indiana conservation officer
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Woman kills man fighting with Indiana conservation officer.
Authorities say a woman has fatally shot a man who was fighting with an Indiana Conservation Officer along an Indiana roadway. Indiana State Police say the officer responded to a report of a suspicious person near the community of Rising Sun on Monday and made contact with 32-year-old Justin K. Holland of Moores Hill.
#1 7 hrs ago
Hope the woman is not in trouble!
