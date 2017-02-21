Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball sold in Indiana
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 22 hrs ago, titled Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball sold in Indiana. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
An Indiana lottery official says the sole winning ticket for an estimated $435 million Powerball jackpot was sold in an Indiana city. Hoosier Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough says the name of the business in Lafayette where the winning ticket was sold will be announced Thursday.
#1 20 hrs ago
Good
