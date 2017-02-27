Vooys Named Terre Haute Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer
Feb. 20, 2017 - Nathan Vooys has been named Chief Executive Officer of Terre Haute Regional Hospital, effective March 20. "Nathan is an outstanding healthcare leader," said Tim McManus president of HCA Capital Division based in Richmond, Virginia. "He is passionate about collaborating with physicians and staff, building relationships in the community and fostering an environment of clinical excellence."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duke has to borrow again
|9 min
|Taxpayers
|1
|What is Union Hosptial hiding
|17 min
|Ramsey
|2
|You Do Not Want This In Terre Haute. Period!
|24 min
|Rachaels nightmare
|2
|HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!!
|30 min
|Patnese
|68
|40-60 in Verve brawl
|32 min
|Pat
|3
|Curtis Debaun is as stupid as Duke.
|57 min
|Observer
|4
|Fake news warning
|59 min
|Duke defender
|11
|felon could coach your son (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|Julie
|128
|Dawn Elaine A is single!
|8 hr
|MamaKnows
|21
|Planet Fitness
|11 hr
|Leroy Baptiste
|10
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Disgusted
|1,908
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC