Vooys Named Terre Haute Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer

Feb. 20, 2017 - Nathan Vooys has been named Chief Executive Officer of Terre Haute Regional Hospital, effective March 20. "Nathan is an outstanding healthcare leader," said Tim McManus president of HCA Capital Division based in Richmond, Virginia. "He is passionate about collaborating with physicians and staff, building relationships in the community and fostering an environment of clinical excellence."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.