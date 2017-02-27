Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 26, 2017

Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 26, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementSaturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who said it? 17 min Jenny 27
Dawn Elaine A is single! 33 min MamaKnows 21
Nasty AÃ—s ANGEL SLUDER & jensen joy 42 min Please 8
James Alexander Lies ALOT 43 min MamaKnows 10
Bryan Helt- SNITCH!! 43 min Noods 3
Madonna fulford 1 hr Fulford snitchs 18
Friend with benefits 2 hr UDONEWENTCRAZY 5
Planet Fitness 3 hr Leroy Baptiste 10
felon could coach your son (Feb '09) 4 hr fact 127
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 4 hr Disgusted 1,908
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC