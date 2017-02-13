There are on the Tribune-Star story from 1 hr ago, titled Vigo Commissioners pick former paper mill site for new jail. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Vigo County Commissioners select land at former paper mill site across from Vigo Aquatics Center for site of new Vigo Jail. Vigo County Commissioners select land at former paper mill site across from Vigo Aquatics Center for site of new Vigo Jail.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.