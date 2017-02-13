Vigo Commissioners pick former paper ...

Vigo Commissioners pick former paper mill site for new jail

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 1 hr ago, titled Vigo Commissioners pick former paper mill site for new jail.

Vigo County Commissioners select land at former paper mill site across from Vigo Aquatics Center for site of new Vigo Jail. Vigo County Commissioners select land at former paper mill site across from Vigo Aquatics Center for site of new Vigo Jail.

GoingDown

Terre Haute, IN

#1 1 hr ago
Big government first, then the smaller locals next.

https://m.youtube.com/watch...
