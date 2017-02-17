Video of gun in dorm leads to misdemeanor charge
An Indiana State University student has been cited for possession of a firearm on campus following an incident Wednesday night in Blumberg Hall. Campus police were alerted about 9 p.m. to a Snapchat video showing a female student holding a gun in an area that appeared to be Blumberg Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Bennett husband stealer
|4 min
|Sierra
|6
|Tim Reed (May '13)
|24 min
|Misfit666
|9
|Jenson joy
|1 hr
|nasty ho
|8
|9th & Poplar
|1 hr
|indy
|6
|Union Hospital lawsuit thread deleted
|1 hr
|Fake Smile
|2
|Union Hospital POB
|1 hr
|Not surprising
|3
|Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f...
|1 hr
|Northsider
|29
|best bar in terre haute (Jan '15)
|3 hr
|loves it
|59
|new Jail At Old Weston Paper Company!
|6 hr
|Xxx
|30
|HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!!
|10 hr
|YoYo
|52
|
|Mike Ellis Law commercial (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|Ruff Ruff
|27
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Thu
|calm voice
|1,882
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC