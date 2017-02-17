Video of gun in dorm leads to misdeme...

Video of gun in dorm leads to misdemeanor charge

16 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

An Indiana State University student has been cited for possession of a firearm on campus following an incident Wednesday night in Blumberg Hall. Campus police were alerted about 9 p.m. to a Snapchat video showing a female student holding a gun in an area that appeared to be Blumberg Hall.

