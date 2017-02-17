Vermillion County explores EMT options

Vermillion County explores EMT options

A Vermillion County commissioner says it is time to advance the county's EMS, but he faces push back from some members of the community. Commissioner Tim Yocum led a discussion about the state of Vermillion County EMS on Thursday at the county fairgrounds in Cayuga, gauging public interest in moving the county toward providing paramedic-level services.

