Vehicle pursuit that started in Sullivan County ends with arrest in Vermillion County
A vehicle pursuit that started in Sullivan County just before 1 a.m. lasted for almost 45 minutes and ended in Vermillion County. The incident began when an Indiana State Police Trooper attempted a traffic stop on a red 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe for a stop sign violation in Hymera.
