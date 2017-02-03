Vehicle pursuit that started in Sulli...

Vehicle pursuit that started in Sullivan County ends with arrest in Vermillion County

A vehicle pursuit that started in Sullivan County just before 1 a.m. lasted for almost 45 minutes and ended in Vermillion County. The incident began when an Indiana State Police Trooper attempted a traffic stop on a red 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe for a stop sign violation in Hymera.

