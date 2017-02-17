U of Illinois police issue letter abo...

U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual assaults

There are 4 comments on the Tribune-Star story from Saturday, titled U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual assaults. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Police at the University of Illinois campus in Urbana-Champaign have issued a letter about sexual assaults after three were reported in recent weeks. The News-Gazette reports ( http://bit.ly/2kzMBBP that university police posted the letter Friday on the department's blog.

Conway

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Saturday
Sad for students.
Susie

Crawfordsville, IN

#2 Yesterday
Many sexual assaults are caused from two misunderstandings: a.) Playful "No" is a subconscious call for rough sex, later regretted; b.) Undressing and sucking and rubbing on a man pole us an invitation for love that outstrips biology, and should not be prosecuted.#BlackSchlongsMatte r

1

Chief Illiniwek

Crawfordsville, IN

#3 7 hrs ago
When a woman dresses hot and drinks, she is asking for love. That is not rape -- it is pleasure for the taking. As long as she doesn't get prego and slapped around too hard, victimless crime.

1

Just Saying

Sellersburg, IN

#4 6 hrs ago
What race are the suspects? I have a a sneaky suspicion without even reading the story.
