Two injured in two-car crash on India...

Two injured in two-car crash on Indiana 246 at Clay City

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Two motorists were injured this morning in a crash on Indiana 246 near Clay City that closed the highway for about an hour. Indiana State Police at Putnamville report a 2012 Jeep Patriot was westbound on Indiana 246 when it turned left into a small business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Cronkhite? (Dec '15) 7 min allday1 8
ISU Is A School Of Indoctrination! 11 min You Have No Guts 1
Warren Village 17 min Paraplegic 71 4
All Liberals Are Very Mentaly Sick! 23 min You Have No Guts 1
Meijers workers 52 min TaylorFan 9
Say No To Islam and Muslims 58 min Legacy 15
anyone know what happened to alex kraemer? (Nov '15) 1 hr Jessica 25
Chad Kreamer 2 hr Amanda 12
Patrece Dayton, no rings 6 hr Master-bates 6
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 13 hr iloveblackyogapants 1,900
West vigo principal Wed calm voice 10
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,273 • Total comments across all topics: 279,087,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC