Trustees vote to temporarily close Sa...

Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph's College

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Saturday, titled Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph's College. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Trustees of Indiana's Saint Joseph's College have voted to temporarily close the institution's Rensselaer campus later this year because of shaky finances. The college announced Friday it's bachelor of science nursing program operated in Lafayette will continue, but all activities at its Rensselaer campus will be suspended at the end of the spring 2017 semester.

Truth

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Saturday
Catholic Colleges are in serious financial
constraints, reliving solely on tuition and charities, will our local Catholic College be next!

Terre Haute, IN

