Tire Recycling Plant Looks At Terre HauteTuesday, February 14Terre...

The Terre Haute City Council is being asked to help a German-American company locate a tire recycling plant in the city's North Fruitridge industrial park. A proposed special ordinance would authorize up to $32 million in economic development solid waste facility revenue bonds that would help to cover the financing of at least part of the project.

