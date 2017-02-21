Three injured in crash on Illinois 1 ...

Three injured in crash on Illinois 1 north of Marshall

Tribune-Star

Illinois State Police said Dalton B. Berry, 19, of Sullivan was driving north in a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt when the car went into the southbound lane of Illinois 1 and struck two oncoming vehicles north of Marshall near County Road 300 North. Berry's car went into a ditch.

