THPD: Pedestrian involved in accident on 3rd Street Friday evening has died from injuries

The Terre Haute Police Department reports the pedestrian who was involved in an accident on Friday has died from his injuries. The accident happened at 3rd and Oak Streets Friday around 8 p.m. Crews were called to the scene after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the northbound lanes.

