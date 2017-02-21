Terre Haute South to induct 3 into Ha...

Terre Haute South to induct 3 into Hall of Distinction

A cardiologist, a filmmaker and a groundbreaking engineer comprise the Class of 2017 for the Terre Haute South High School Hall of Distinction. Dr. Prashant Patel, Tamara Perkins and Robert Tryon III will be inducted during ceremonies April 7 and 8, said Lana Shuck, Hall of Distinction Committee co-chairman.

