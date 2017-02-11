Terre Haute residents split on casino

Terre Haute residents split on casino

There are 1 comment on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 17 hrs ago, titled Terre Haute residents split on casino. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

This week city council voted to approve plans for a casino in Terre Haute. But before it's heard in committee in the Indiana statehouse, residents came prepared with concerns at this morning's Crackerbarrel session.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jack

Terre Haute, IN

#1 3 min ago
Money for nothing, padding pockets!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies 2 min $;7:&3& 1
News Duke Energy sending extra reps to Terre Haute 5 min Jack 1
Poll Do you think the Masons are a Lucifer Satanic O... (May '10) 7 min John 218
Baddest man in Terre Haute? 7 min MrBraunstein 32
Police and Fire Depts overstaffed and paid 8 min Seriously 24
News Automated meter reading installation complete f... 9 min Hadyshad 1
Will McDaniel Road ever open again? 10 min Hadyshad 2
Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f... 2 hr Needmorecashdontya 6
News Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t... 4 hr Hadyshad 43
Duke Energy Thugs 12 hr Duhh 26
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 18 hr calm voice 1,870
VCSC suspends almost 30 students thousands of n... 22 hr Prolly Polly 23
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,791,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC