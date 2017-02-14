Terre Haute police station fares poorly in fire inspection

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza No butts, please: A discarded cigarette butt that rolled into a pile of mulch caused a small fire outside of the Terre Haute Police Department on Friday.The investigation of the fire led to the discovery of non-life-threatening code violations throughout the building. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaNeeds some work: A recent inspection of the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters found several code violations including these missing ceiling tiles on the first floor.

