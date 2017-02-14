Terre Haute police station fares poorly in fire inspection
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza No butts, please: A discarded cigarette butt that rolled into a pile of mulch caused a small fire outside of the Terre Haute Police Department on Friday.The investigation of the fire led to the discovery of non-life-threatening code violations throughout the building. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaNeeds some work: A recent inspection of the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters found several code violations including these missing ceiling tiles on the first floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ima a big wh0r*
|1 hr
|Curious
|2
|new Jail At Old Weston Paper Company!
|1 hr
|GeebstersRevenge
|12
|CPS...what the hell is going on???
|1 hr
|Billy the goat
|17
|Nikki
|1 hr
|Zimmy
|12
|Bottle Girl vs Carrie Pohlman vs Brandy Cronkhite
|1 hr
|Zimmy
|8
|HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!!
|2 hr
|TRUTH
|43
|Angela Poff
|2 hr
|HatE IS ReaL
|13
|THFD benefits (truth)
|3 hr
|JoeBlow
|24
|Union Hospital $3.5 Million Law Suit
|6 hr
|Harmony
|2
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|GoingDown
|1,877
|
|Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f...
|Mon
|Normy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC