Terre Haute panel split on city funds transfer

The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission is divided on Mayor Duke Bennett's request for a $6 million transfer to help meet the city's general fund needs. "Six million dollars seemed like an awful lot of money," commission Vice President Brian Conley said Wednesday, expressing his concerns in a letter to Steve Witt, executive director of the city's Redevelopment Department.

