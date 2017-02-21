Terre Haute man faces new charges of resisting arrest

A Terre Haute man arrested Monday faces criminal charges for resisting arrest in addition to charges named in an earlier-issued warrant charging burglary and domestic battery. Rico Spillers, 22, will appear in Vigo Superior Court 1 today on charges of battery against a police officer and resisting arrest after he kicked, attempted to bite and spit in the face of officers while they were attempting to arrest him on a warrant charging domestic battery, police said.

