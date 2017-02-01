Terre Haute Man Arrested After Striki...

Terre Haute Man Arrested After Striking ISU CopWednesday, February...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

The officer tried to stop Hudson after he had placed the knife in his pocket and started walking towards Smart while avoiding the line of people waiting to see her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Casino 35 min Truth 74
Basket of deplorables 37 min Truth 2
why is it ok? 39 min Duke defender 2
News Hudson, 80, arrested with knife at Smart book s... 44 min Fat midget 2
Which Terre Haute Business's to avoid (Oct '13) 1 hr terrehautesfinest 89
Sammi Quinn 1 hr Stacked 48
Morgan messenger? 1 hr Freak 2
South Highschool 1 hr So yeah 7
TH South Principal is Psychotic 2 hr Your choice 6
ISU Basketball 5 hr Jake Odom 25
VCSC closed meetings Tuesday 5 hr Topgeebster 9
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,473,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC