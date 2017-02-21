Terre Haute Human Rights Day is March 7

Terre Haute Human Rights Day is March 7

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana State University will host the 16th Terre Haute Human Rights Day on March 7 at Hulman Memorial Student Union. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development attorney adviser Merilyn D. Brown will be the keynote speaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terre Haute THOTS!!! 19 min Eric 13
karen bendekovich (Apr '15) 27 min Imhappylady 51
Special Call City Council meeting. More smoke ... 1 hr Duke defender 7
Who said it? 1 hr I have one too 15
Dawn Elaine A is single! 2 hr Greg 5
Hey James! 2 hr JamesLovesPink 12
Mary Page 2 hr Jenny 4
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 5 hr geeb ster 1,905
WTWO awol at 6:00 PM Friday night Sat goad teef 5
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,173,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC