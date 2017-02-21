Terre Haute Human Rights Day is March 7
Indiana State University will host the 16th Terre Haute Human Rights Day on March 7 at Hulman Memorial Student Union. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development attorney adviser Merilyn D. Brown will be the keynote speaker.
