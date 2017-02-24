Terre Haute City Council to consider ...

Terre Haute City Council to consider another request to borrow funds from redevelopment

Next month, the Terre Haute City Council will consider a second request by the administration to borrow funds from redevelopment. Last month, the council voted down a request by Mayor Duke Bennett to borrow $6 Million from redevelopment to help when the city is low on cash flow.

