Teen accused of theft, battery
A Terre Haute teen is accused of stealing cigarettes from a North Third Street convenience store and battering two store employees. City police report Hamilton was identified by a Jiffy Mini Mart clerk and another store employee as the person who took a pack of Newport cigarettes on Jan. 7 without paying for them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there so many racist white thrash n thi...
|13 min
|WTH TRASH
|3
|Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f...
|38 min
|Racist norm
|1
|Alexis Newport (Sep '13)
|55 min
|Spineless
|48
|VCSC suspends almost 30 students thousands of n...
|1 hr
|tanner star
|20
|Police and Fire Depts overstaffed and paid
|2 hr
|Lulz
|21
|Mary Page
|3 hr
|Mae
|4
|Terry Eveland
|4 hr
|Stain
|6
|Duke Energy Thugs
|6 hr
|Hadyshad
|20
|Rick Burger
|12 hr
|Marketplace
|19
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC