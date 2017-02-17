Teen accused of pointing gun at Ryves...

Teen accused of pointing gun at Ryves Hall

A Terre Haute man is accused of pointing a firearm at a person and making threats at the Ryves Hall Youth Center at 14th and Locust streets. Senior Judge Michael Eldred found probable cause for Thursday's arrest of Bryce Vineyard, 18, who lives near the youth center.

