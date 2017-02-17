Teen accused of pointing gun at Ryves Hall
A Terre Haute man is accused of pointing a firearm at a person and making threats at the Ryves Hall Youth Center at 14th and Locust streets. Senior Judge Michael Eldred found probable cause for Thursday's arrest of Bryce Vineyard, 18, who lives near the youth center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is THPD hiring more officers after just hiring 5?
|1 hr
|Natarius
|5
|Billy Sebastian
|1 hr
|Will
|5
|Any cute females need $ cause I need blown!
|2 hr
|HelpEachOther
|1
|Melanie Bennett husband stealer
|3 hr
|Sick o
|7
|Hamilton Center subacute mental hospital
|4 hr
|Say whaaaat
|9
|Tim Reed (May '13)
|6 hr
|Misfit666
|9
|Jenson joy
|7 hr
|nasty ho
|8
|best bar in terre haute (Jan '15)
|10 hr
|loves it
|59
|new Jail At Old Weston Paper Company!
|12 hr
|Xxx
|30
|Mike Ellis Law commercial (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Ruff Ruff
|27
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Thu
|calm voice
|1,882
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC